Blast Chillers Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027 | Ali Group S.r.l., Electrolux AB, Fagor Industrial

Blast Chillers Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Blast Chillers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A blast chiller is used for cooling food to a low temperature at the fastest possible time to eliminate the chances of bacterial growth. Blast chillers reduce the food temperature in less than 90 minutes, hence its gaining popularity due to its use in preparing instant food, as it ensures food safety and keeps the food quality for a longer time. These factors are driving the growth of the blast chillers market. Moreover, increasing demand for preservation of food and beverage products for a longer time is propelling the blast chillers market growth.

Top Key Players:-Ali Group S.r.l., Electrolux AB, Fagor Industrial, Foster Refrigerator (ITW), FULGOR Milano (Meneghetti S.p.a.), INFRICO, IRINOX S.p.A., Master-Bilt Products, LLC., SMEG S.p.A., Traulsen

Advancements in technologies such as eco-friendly nature and the integration of touch screen controllers have influenced the blast chillers market growth. However, high electricity consumption by blast chillers is the key hindering factor for the growth of the blast chillers market. Further, growing adoption of blast chillers for quick chilling and preservation of food across restaurants, catering units, fish and meat processing industries, and bakeries are expected to fuel the blast chillers market.

The global blast chillers market is segmented on the basis of type, capacity, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as reach-in, roll-in. On the basis of capacity the market is segmented as below 50 kg, 50 – 100 kg, above 100 kg. On the basis of application the market is segmented as hotel and restaurant, supermarket, catering services, bakery and confectionary, others.

