Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth With Key Players Like Continental AG, Delphi, Infineon

The Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive LiDAR Sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The LiDAR sensor have profound scope of application across numerous automotive systems and components resulting in their unprecedent surge in adoption especially in the past few years. For instance, the LiDAR based sensors have extensive application into automated driver assistance system (ADAS), driving automation solution, parking assistance, and other innovative driving solutions. Moreover, the significant surge in integration of autonomous driving solution has further fueled the demand for the LiDAR based sensors into the automotive industry. Hence, the market is poised to provide substantial numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Top Key Players:-Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., Leddartech Inc., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Factors such as increase in demand for luxury driving experience along with surge in sales of premium grade passenger vehicles has significantly boosted the growth of LiDAR sensor sales into the automotive industry. In addition to this, the versatile benefits associated with usage of LiDAR sensors along with support for prominent automotive manufacturers and OEM suppliers continue to facilitate the positive growth of the market during the coming years. However, the high cost of sensors is anticipated to hinder its market growth to a larger application scope across the automotive industry.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Automotive LiDAR Sensor industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive LiDAR sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, image type, application, and vehicle type. Based on technology, the automotive LiDAR sensor market is segmented into solid-state and mechanical state LiDAR sensors. On the basis of image type, the market is segmented as 2D and 3D. Whereas, based on application the market is divided into autonomous vehicle and semi-autonomous vehicle. And finally, based on vehicle type the market is classified into ICE, HEV, PHEV, and battery electric.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive LiDAR Sensor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive LiDAR Sensor market in these regions.

