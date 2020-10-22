Architectural Lighting Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand with key players like Hubbell, ORLIGHT LTD., OSRAM

The Architectural Lighting Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Architectural Lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The use of lighting technologies has aided architects in meeting the masses’ custom demand at affordable prices. Aesthetic light placements match the design of buildings and indoor spaces. Furthermore, museums, libraries, and healthcare facilities need to be optimized with appropriate lighting technologies to fit the end-user’s requirements.

Top Key Players:-ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Delta Light, GE Current, a Daintree company, Hubbell, ORLIGHT LTD., OSRAM GmbH, Siteco GmbH, Sylvania Lighting, Technical Consumer Products, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG

The growing necessity to guarantee a well-lit space, with appealing lighting for enhancing the corners and interior artifacts are some of the major factors driving the growth of the architectural lighting market. Moreover, consumer demands towards architectural lighting with attributes such as cost-saving, reliability, adjustable illumination power, and a longer lifespan are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Architectural Lighting industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global architectural lighting market is segmented on the basis of light type, application area, end user. On the basis of light type, the market is segmented as light-emitting diode (LED), high-intensity discharge (HID), others. On the basis of application area, the market is segmented as indoor, outdoor. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

The report analyzes factors affecting Architectural Lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Architectural Lighting market in these regions.

