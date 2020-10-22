Retail Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Business Function, Service, Deployment Model, and Solution Market Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2027

The retail analytics market has been experiencing good market growth by imitating good relationship with customers, which has resulted in increased competitive advantage and growth benefits. Due to digitization and technological awareness among customers, it make it easy for them to purchase through variety of options and save time associated. The velocity, variety and bulk volume of big data is projected to have a notable effect on retail analytics market. With big data analytics, companies are capable to generate meaningful visions and information that facilitates in revenue generation and acquiring untapped market.

Introduction of big data has improvised the way retail sector used to function, also it has increased the online shopping rate and utilization of social media, and exponential usage of smart phones in online shopping are some of the major factors driving the market. Several retailers have successfully implemented and are harnessing the benefits provided by various social media platforms that have turned out to be better in terms of understanding customers’ needs, loyalty, feedback and brand perception. Also rising demand of retail analytics in management of inventory and planning and monitoring the customer purchasing traits are some additional factors that would emphatically impact the growth of market growth. The retail analytics market also faces some drawbacks due to the deficiency of skilled employees, who are inefficient to derive the required knowledge from retail data. Because of its ability to optimize retail functions and improvise customer relationship management several subsectors of retail industry are expected to adopt the technology also, emergence for security in retail leading to reduction in shrinkage would generate new opportunities for retail analytics market

