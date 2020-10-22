Vehicle Electrification Market Global Insights | Business Opportunity, Regional Classification, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Research Methodology, Competitive Dashboard and Forecast to 2023

Industry Insights

The emphasis on environment protection plans is expected to power the vehicle electrification market 2020. The automobile industry reports are created by Market Research Future, which centers on market choices for expansion. A 35.6% CAGR is expected to be detected by the market in the forecast period.

The need for mobility solutions in nearly every city around the world is expected to transform the vehicle electrification market. The issues of pollution and traffic are expected to lead to the further development of the vehicle electrification market…

The development of the market is contingent on the delicate balance of the forces of demand and supply. The consumers in the market are well aware of their requirements and how the market can meet them. The enrichment of the sources of supply is allowing the market players to create products that can be successful in the market effectively. The collaboration of competitors in this market is expected to give way to new developments and novel product launches. The availability of encouraging policies and regulations by trade bodies and governments is expected to hasten the expansion of the market in the forecast period. The improved economic state of the companies is expected to lead to better research and development trials and activities in the impending period. The upgradation in production capacity is estimated to accelerate market expansion in the upcoming period further.

MRFR profiled key global Vehicle Electrification Market players. They are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Mando Corp. (South Korea), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Borgwarner Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan).

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the vehicle electrification market conducted on the basis of vehicle type, product, region, and sales channel. Based on the product, the vehicle electrification market is segmented into EPS, actuators, start/stop system, starter motor & alternator, integrated starter generator, electric vacuum pump, and others. Based on the voltage, the vehicle electrification market is segmented into 14V, 24V, 12V, and 48V. Based on the vehicle types, the vehicle electrification market is segmented into PHEV, HEV, ICE & micro-hybrid, and BEV. Based on the regions, the vehicle electrification market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional review of the vehicle electrification market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the regions. The study reveals that the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to responsible for the biggest market stake due to augmented government regulation to decrease emissions. The issuance of the China 6 Emission Standard for gasoline and diesel vehicles in the nation of China is expected to accelerate growth. This standard will allow the manufacturer to shift in favor of the improvement of electric vehicles. The expansion of the electric vehicles market will affect the augmentation of the market of vehicle electrification. The North American regional market in vehicle electrification is anticipated to be the subsequent principal market. In North America, the U.S. has conquered the vehicle electrification market shares as compared to other regional players.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product

