Trekking Poles Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2026

Trekking poles are also referred to as hiking sticks, hiking poles, or walking poles. It is a common hiking accessory used to assist walkers and provides stability on rough terrain. These poles reduce strain and force of gravity when hiking downhill. Trekking poles require more energy for hiking since they involve both upper and lower body muscles. These poles help in reducing the strain on the knees during descent and improve balance during stream crossings. They can also be used as aids to probe the depth of water or mud and for facilitating crossing.

These are majorly used by hikers, snowshoers, and backpackers for maintaining balance and providing stability on all types of terrains. Trekking poles also offer surplus point of contact with the ground, improving the stability on slick or wet ground, over ice and snow, and on unstable earth or on loose rocks significantly. These hiking sticks allow the hiker’s arms and upper body to reduce some burden off the legs. They are specifically used for aiding tired legs on steep uphill slogs and on the downhill trek, avoiding slips leading to injuries in which joints like knee and ankle are most susceptible to damage.

Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities is expected to drive the trekking poles market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing number of environment friendly product offerings by various manufacturers is one of the major trends among market participants, expected to influence market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing number of innovative and value-added adventure sports products is expected to positively impact the trekking poles market growth in the coming years. Vendors in the market are also introducing various innovative product offerings in trekking poles in terms of design, shape, color, and weight to cater to the varied needs of consumers. Growing government initiatives to promote outdoor activities is also projected to drive the trekking poles market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the benefit associated with hiking such as increased fitness, helps and prevents various diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol, which has also influenced the trekking poles market growth indirectly. The benefits associated with trekking such as improved cardiovascular strength, reduced stress, etc. has influenced the market in a positive manner. These factors associated with hiking and trekking has led to enhanced demand for trekking poles among consumers and hikers.

Prominent players in the global trekking poles market include Cascade Mountain Tech, Himal, Black Diamond, Hiker Hunger, Sona, High Trek, Sterling Endurance, BAFX Products, Brazos Walking Sticks, Leki, AGPtEK, Pacemaker Stix, Mountainsmith, and Mountaintop. The companies in the market are continuously investing for developing innovative technological solutions in the trekking poles for improving the experience of trekking enthusiast, for instance, Helinox has developed a cutting-edge DAC technology for developing a lightweight trekking poles for outdoor activities. The intense competition among key players has made it necessary for manufacturers to continuously enhance their product offerings to maintain their position in the market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

