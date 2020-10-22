Device Vulnerability Management Market Advancements and Business Outlook 2020- ACUNETIX, At and T, IBM, MCAFEE, QUALYS

This Device Vulnerability Management report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Several enterprises are accepting cloud-based solutions for data storage and transmission which is supposed to contribute towards the increase in demand for device vulnerability management market. Government organizations across the globe are investing heavily in data security and privacy initiatives which are expected to drive the demand in coming years. Rising cloud computing has resulted in devices being vulnerable to malicious attacks. Such increase in growth in cloud computing is anticipated to aid the device vulnerability management market over the forecast period globally.

The key players profiled in the Device Vulnerability Management Market research study includes:

1. ACUNETIX

2. At and T

3. F-SECURE

4. IBM

5. MCAFEE

6. QUALYS

7. RAPID7

8. RSA

9. SKYBOX SECURITY

10. TENABLE

The Insight Partners adheres to the codes of practice of the Market Research Society and Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals. The following methodology has been followed for the collection and analysis of data presented in this report:

Coverage:

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Lack of awareness about the beneficial related to device vulnerability management is predicted to have an adverse impact on the industry over the forecast period globally. Huge deployment cost integrated with problems related to scalability is presumed to restrict further the market growth. Rise in the mobile market combined with a rise in web portals is expected to open new opportunity in this industry over the next few years. Innovation in solutions for next-generation cyber security is presumed to promise further opportunities for growth & development to the industry participants.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and Web-Casts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First-Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub -segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

