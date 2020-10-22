Packaging Coatings Market 2020 – Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Illuminated By New Report

Packaging plays a significant role in every manufacturing process. Manufacturers and packers are paying noteworthy attention to packaging for ensuring product safety, ease in supply chain, promoting sales, and increasing consumer convenience. Hence, packaging coatings plays a major role in improving the packaging process with a view to attain the above mentioned attributes. Packaging coating not only helps enhance the packaging process by providing additional protection, corrosion resistance, and numerous chemical attributes, but also helps in improving the overall aesthetic characteristics of the packaging form.

The growing application areas of packaging are estimated to benefit the global packaging coatings market. Changing lifestyle and food habits are estimated to be the major reasons for the rise of the food and beverages sector, which is a major application segment for the global packaging coating market. Rise in consumption and manufacturing of PET bottles is also estimated to be a major growth contributor for the global packaging coating market.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9833

The global packaging coatings market is primarily driven by the growth witnessed in the packaging industry. Global, the packaging industry is estimated to expand at CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The growing scope of packaging in various products, especially in consumer goods and food and beverages industry, is estimated to further drive growth of the globally packaging coatings market in the coming years.

Growth opportunity for players operating in the global packaging coatings market lies in the usage of environmentally safe and organic materials, which could be reuse and recycled, in the production of packaging products.

Ask for customized report on packaging coatings market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9833

On the basis of geography, the global packaging coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for global packaging coatings due to rise in food packaging practices, especially in the can segment in the region. Asia is anticipated to contribute significantly towards growth of the global packaging coatings market in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for packaging coatings in the packaged food and consumer goods segments in the region.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9833

Some of the major players in the global packaging coatings market are PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation. , Akzo Nobel N.V., Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, ARKEMA GROUP, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, W. R. Grace and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., and Sun Coating Company.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com