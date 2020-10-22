Covid-19 Impact on Pumpkin Seeds Market: Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain And Analysis To 2027

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market: Introduction

Nuts and seeds emerged have emerge as the third-largest category in the overall snacks market in 2016. Majorly Nuts include almonds, pistachios, peanuts, walnuts, and cashews. Further, seeds include sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds and hemp seeds. The increasing demand for ready to eat snacks and convenient foods is anticipated to fuel the market. Further, their availability in different varieties such as flavored, buttered, smoky, and pepper are projected to surge the demand during the forecast period.

Pumpkin seeds are associated with several health benefits and also come under the category of low-calorie health foods. Owing to an increasing number of health-conscious consumers, and growth trajectories of similar markets such as packaged vegan foods market and dietary fiber market.

The healthy fats present in the pumpkin seeds are good for health. The seeds ensure good heart health, helps to balance the blood sugar, along with the rich source of vitamins and minerals.

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pumpkin seeds are rich in iron and are one of the best sources in small amount which are found through the plant based diet. Legumes and beans play a vital role. However, pumpkin seeds are rich in nutrients and offer 16% of the daily nutrients in a just 1/4th cup of seeds. Raw Pumpkin seed protein powder is available in the market.

Another major factor driving the global pumpkin seeds is the anti-inflammatory and alkalizing nature of the pumpkin seeds. The raw green pumpkin seeds are high in natural chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is found in all green foods, which alkalizes and naturally cleanses the body. Further, chlorophyll alkalizes the blood, which prevents inflammation that occurs due to the high acid diet or other lifestyle factors.

The high protein content of pumpkin seeds has also led to a surge in demand for these products amongst the health conscious consumers who are looking forward to a healthy lifestyle. Pumpkin Seeds are rich in protein. Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of amino acids and contain a high amount of tryptophan. These can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, salads, soups, stir-fries, and much more.

However, the apprehensions regarding the genetically modified crops and the harmful effects of the excessive consumption of pumpkin seeds are the greatest market challenge in global pumpkin seeds market.

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market: Segmentation Overview

The raw organic darkly colored heirloom pumpkin seeds or fresh, organic bright green pumpkin seeds offers more nutrients than other varieties such as salted, roasted or sprayed with pesticides. Food & beverage is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global pumpkin seeds market in 2016 and also during the forecast period.

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market: Regional Outlook

The Pumpkin Seeds Market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The growing market trends such as growth in the number of vegan population, along with innovative product offerings are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Pumpkin and Pumpkin Seeds are mainly native to Americas, South America, and Central America. Currently, China produces some pumpkin and pumpkin seeds as compared to any other countries such as India, Russia, Mexico, Ukraine, and U.S. who are also the primary producers of Pumpkin seeds.

Global Pumpkin Seeds Market: Key Players

The key players in the global Pumpkin Seeds Market are Diamond Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Planters, and 24 Mantra. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major Pumpkin Seeds manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of consumers.