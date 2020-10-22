Covid-19 Impact on Cellulase Market- Scope, Segment, Growth Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2026

Global Cellulase Market: Overview

Global cellulase market is expected to rise at a significant rate as it is widely used in industries such as animal feed, food, fermentation, pulp and paper, agriculture, and textile application. It also plays a crucial hydrolysis of cellulose. It is also considered as an abundant renewable biological resource and low-cost energy source.

The objective of this report is to provide all the crucial information to the key stakeholders operating in the cellulase market. Analysts of the report have taken all the critical factors affecting the growth of the market. They have mentioned all the key drivers and trends that have boosted the demand in this market. Restraining factors that are limiting the growth are also included with the aim to warn and inform players and investors to take effective steps. The report is categorized on the key parameters that actually drive the demand in this market. Geographic analysis and vendor landscape are mentioned in the report as well, which further helps the readers getting understanding the market competition and geographical growth of the market.

Global Cellulase Market: Trends and Opportunities

The application of cellulase is seen in several industries including agricultural, paper and pulp, bioethanol, and others. Specifically in the paper and pulp industry, the use of cellulase has grown as it requires less energy during refining and helps in improving the quality of paper. Moreover, while deinking the paper, cellulase improves cleanliness, freeness, fiber brightness, and eliminates usage of alkali. In the bioethanol industry, cellulase is widely used in manufacturing wine, ethanol, and brewery.

On the other hand, a high cost involved in the processing of cellulase is considered one of the key factors that might hamper the growth in this market. In addition, cellulase is highly used for biomass saccharification, which limits the commercialization of biomass bio-refineries. This factor is also expected to deter demand in this market.

Global Cellulase Market: Geographic Analysis

With respect to geography, the global cellulase market has covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is projected to lead the market due to increasing production and use of biofuel. In the past few years, the demand and production of biofuel have increased largely thus, this market is likely to create huge growth prospect for cellulase.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to offer lucrative opportunity in this market during the forecast period. Growing economic development in emerging economies like India and China are considered as the key regional market that might the demand for cellulase. Other developing regions are also expected to show significant growth in this market.

Global Cellulase Market: Companies Mentioned

In the competitive landscape section, the report focuses on the prominent players operating in the global cellulase market. It gives the information about the key trends prevailing in the market and major steps taken by these players. Leading players in the market are also using advanced business development strategies such as collaboration, partnership, expansion, and innovations. They are also engaged in research and development activities with the aim to provide better and advanced products to their customers. Some of the players in the market are launching new types of cellulase enzymes containing products to catch up the growing demand for these products from farmers and consumers. Some of the prominent players analyzed in the report are Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Prozmix LLC, Amano enzyme U.S.A., Creative Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., bioWORLD, and Zhongbei Bio-Chem Industry Co., Ltd.