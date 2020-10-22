Intelligent Process Automation Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Accenture, Blue Prism, Capgemini, Cognizant, CGI Inc., Genpact, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM, KPMG, TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICE

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Intelligent Process Automation Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Intelligent Process Automation Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is a set of innovative technology which refers to the usage of Artificial Intelligence and related technologies. Intelligent Process Automation is designed to assist human by mitigating the repetitive, routine and manual tasks. In the percent scenario due to the adoption of automated technology in various industries it is estimated that the Intelligent Process Automation Market will flourish in recent times.

The Intelligent Process Automation market (IPA) is growing at a faster rate owing to the increased adoption of various automated technologies across industries in developed as well as developing countries. Intelligent Process Automation is changing the way a business is done in nearly every sector of the economy. Furthermore, the mixture of artificial intelligence and automation is changing the business outlook and it is also projected to greatly influence the market. The implementing cost of Intelligent Automation is currently high as it is expected a lower down in coming years.

Competitive Landscape: Intelligent Process Automation market

1. Accenture

2. Blue Prism

3. Capgemini

4. Cognizant

5. CGI Inc.

6. Genpact

7. HCL Technologies Limited

8. IBM

9. KPMG

10. TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICE

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Intelligent Process Automation market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Intelligent Process Automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Chapter Details of Intelligent Process Automation Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Intelligent Process Automation Market Landscape

Part 04: Intelligent Process Automation Market Sizing

Part 05: Intelligent Process Automation Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

