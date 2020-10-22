Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2018-2026

Artificial heart-lung machine, commonly known as cardiopulmonary bypass pump, is used to take the role of the heart and lungs during any cardiovascular surgical procedure. While surgeons are performing surgeries, it is very difficult to operate with a beating heart. Therefore, a heart-lung machine is attached to the veins, which permits blood to bypass the heart during any cardiac surgery. The machine pulls the blood from the patient’s body just before reaching the heart, adds oxygen to the blood, and pumps the oxygenated blood to the patient’s body. A special tubing is attached to the larger blood vessel, which draws the oxygen depleted blood from the body. A second set of tubing is attached to the patient’s body to push the oxygenated blood throughout the body. An artificial heart-lung machine is predominantly used in heart transplants and complicated lung surgeries.

The global artificial heart-lung machine market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of cardiac surgeries (particularly open heart surgeries), rising cases of heart transplants, increasing incidence of complicated lung surgeries, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and development in health care infrastructure. Conversely, the growth of the global heart-lung machine market can be hampered by the high cost of the machine and risks of cardiopulmonary bypass (blood clots, acute kidney injury, improper heart lung function, etc.) in the near future. Nevertheless, mergers and acquisitions of key players, increasing R&D investment by key players, and technological advancements are likely to provide attractive opportunities to the global artificial heart-lung machine market during the forecast period.

The global artificial heart-lung machine market can be segmented based on product, application, and end user. In terms of product, the global artificial heart-lung machine market can be segmented into single roller pump and double roller pump. Based on application, the global artificial heart-lung machine market can be classified into cardiac surgeries, lung surgeries, respiratory failure treatment, and others. Based on end user, the global artificial heart-lung machine market can be categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgeries, clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global artificial heart-lung machine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. More than 2,500 heart transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2017, a rise of almost 3% in the previous four years. Around 2,000 lung transplants were conducted in the U.S. in the same year, an increase of almost 2% in the previous four years. In around 20 cases, both heart and lung transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2017. The artificial heart-lung machine market in North America accounted for a significant market in 2017, due to a rise in the number of heart transplants, lung transplants, and cardiac surgeries and strong health care infrastructure. Europe held a key share of the artificial heart-lung machine market in 2017, owing to an increase in cardiac surgeries, rise in the number of transplantation cases, presence of prominent market players, and robust health care infrastructure. Increase in population, rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, development in health care infrastructure, and presence of prominent market players (as well as domestic companies) are likely to propel the artificial heart-lung machine market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, weak health care infrastructure, high cost of artificial heart-lung machines, and lack of skilled medical professionals are likely to restrain the artificial heart-lung machine market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key companies operating in the global artificial heart-lung machine market are Medtronic, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC (combined company of Sorin and Cyberonics), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, TERUMO CORPORATION, and BD.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

