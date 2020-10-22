Primary Immunodeficiency Market projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020-2028

Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Primary Immunodeficiency Market ’. According to the report, the global primary immunodeficiency market was valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2028. The primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDs) are clinically heterogeneous disorders, the majority of which arise from genetic defects in immunologically relevant genes. Primary immune deficiencies are present in a heterogeneous manner, and a high index of suspicion is required to diagnose primary immune deficiencies. Any patient with a suspected or proven primary immunodeficiency disorder (PID) should be referred to the care of a clinical immunologist. Immune dysregulation phenotypes of PID are commonplace and include multiorgan autoimmunity, malignancy (particularly hematological), and autoinflammatory pathology such as periodic fever syndromes.

In terms of type, the global primary immunodeficiency market has been segmented into antibody deficiency, cellular deficiency, and innate immune. Antibody deficiency has been categorized into agammaglobulinaemia, common variable immune deficiency, selective IgA deficiency, IgG subclass deficiency, and others. Cellular deficiency has been classified into Ataxia Telangiectasia, hyper IgM syndromes, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, DiGeorge syndrome, and others. Innate immune has been split into complement deficiencies, hyper IgE syndrome, and others. The antibody deficiency segment captured the largest market share in 2019. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in need and demand for diagnosis by patients.

Based on treatment type, the global primary immunodeficiency market has been divided into immunoglobuline replacement therapy, antibiotic therapy, stem cell and gene therapy, and others (vaccines, nutritional supplements, and others). The immunoglobuline replacement therapy segment captured the largest market share in 2019. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in need and demand for diagnosis by patients.

Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Prominent Regions

North America held a major share of the global primary immunodeficiency market in 2019. Highly structured healthcare industry, presence of key players, and growth strategies of these players are the major factors driving the market in the region. Rise in awareness about benefits of procedures and increase in healthcare expenditure also contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific held the second largest share of the global primary immunodeficiency market in 2019. Growth of the primary immunodeficiency market in the region can be attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and well-developed health care sector in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of people with cardiovascular diseases, product approvals, and rise in awareness about cardiovascular diseases which ultimately lead to regular checkup and diagnosis, are factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the primary immunodeficiency market in the region.

Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Key Players

Key players are expanding their footprint to strengthen their position in the global primary immunodeficiency market. Gradual increase in incidence of primary immunodeficiency diseases globally offers lucrative opportunities to key players to increase their share in the primary immunodeficiency market. Hence, manufacturers are engaging in new product development, collaborations, and distribution to gain market share. Leading players operating in the global primary immunodeficiency market include Shire plc, CSL Behring, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Biotest AG, Sanquin, and LFB SA.

