Malaria Treatment Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027

The impact of malaria is serious and getting worse throughout the world. Malaria remains a significant cause of death and illness among adults and children. Controlling of malaria needs an incorporated approach, comprising prompt treatment and prevention with effective antimalarial agents. Malaria is typically prevalent in hot climate. Anopheles mosquito, that transfers malaria parasite from one person to another, thrives in warm, moist climate where ponds of water offer it the perfect breeding platforms. Malaria is highly prevalent in conditions where health care systems are inadequate and awareness is low. Malaria is curable disease if effective treatment is initiated early. Delay in action may lead to severe implications, including death. Effective and prompt treatment is also important for controlling the spread of malaria. The cost of malaria is enormous for human and social being as the disease typically attacks not once but repeatedly into affected victims. The World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO) rank malaria as the single largest factor of disease in Africa, causing disability and premature mortality.

Increase in government expenditure for prevention of malaria is a key driving factor for the malaria treatment market. According to the WHO, the estimated total funding for control and elimination of malaria was US$ 2.9 Bn in 2015. Moreover, in 2015, around 212 million cases of malaria were reported and 429,000 deaths were caused by malaria globally. Thus, high prevalence and disease burden of malaria are expected to drive the malaria treatment market during the forecast period.

The global malaria treatment market can be segmented depending on treatment type, route of administration, end-user, and geography. Based on treatment type, the global malaria treatment market can be categorized into vaccines, anti-malarial agents, diagnostic tests, and indicators. On the basis of route of administration, the malaria treatment market can be classified into oral, intravenous, and parenteral. Based on end-user, the global malaria treatment market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

In terms of geography, the global malaria treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the malaria treatment market in North America can be bifurcated into the U.S. and Canada. The malaria treatment market in Europe can be divided into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The malaria treatment market in Asia Pacific can be further classified into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America are the sub-segments of the malaria treatment market in Latin America, while the market in Middle East & Africa comprises Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Prevalence of malaria is higher in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region as compared to that in North America and Europe. According to statistics published by the WHO in 2016, the highest number cases of malaria were detected in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. It is estimated that 53% of the population in Middle East & Africa is at risk of malaria. According to the WHO, 58% of the cases of malaria caused by P. vivax occurs in Asia Pacific, followed by Middle East & Africa. Moreover, around 76% of the registered cases of malaria in 2015 were from just 13 countries. India, Ethiopia, Pakistan, and Indonesia accounted for high prevalence of malaria due to P. vivax.

Some of the key players operating in malaria treatment market are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Amyris, GlaxoSmithKline, Concordia International Corp., Lannett Company, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, LLC, Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Baxter International Inc., and Sanofi.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

