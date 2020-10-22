Cardboard Packers Market 2020 To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period

Cardboard packers are a prefabricated boxes usually use for packaging and protecting goods. These boxes are light weighted and easy to handle while transporting from one place to another. These are quite cheap as compared to plastic packaging and are easily available. In present time, cardboard packers are not limited to protecting or packaging, it is used for informational as well as marketing purpose by using designer boxes, it can be used to display the product which help in sales and promotion and it will help in creating brand awareness and optimize use of shelf space by creating shelf ready packaging.

The growing demand for point of sale display, retail ready packaging and merchandise unit will create a need for the cardboard packers. Environmental concerns might affect the growth of the cardboard packers as trees are the primary raw material used to make cardboard. Another major issue that cardboard packers face is that they are re-usable for a limited amount of time and after expiry there fibre will get weak and they needed to be dump.

One of the factor that is driving the cardboard packers is the growth of online shopping. The online vendors need to deliver the item safely to the consumer which increases the demand for the cardboard packers. Government regulation on plastic use is also driving the market for cardboard packers.

Cardboard packers are available in different shapes with different dimension, types, design, internal padding, flutes and sectors. If the product is fragile in nature or need to be kept separately, internal padding boxes cater that. These boxes are available in different sizes based on the number of segments that user needs. Cardboard packers are further segmented into different types named as Shelf Ready Boxes, Archive Lid & Box, Lid & Box, Die-Cut, Envelope Base, Five Panel Wrap, Full Overlap, Packing Carton, Packing Wallet, Pizza Style, Self-Locking and Self Locking Tray. The sectors that these packers covers are food products, durable goods, non-durable goods, retail sector, wholesale trade and service sector.

Geographically, the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the prominent market for cardboard packers. Emerging markets such as India and China grow with a significant CAGR from 2016 to 2026. Overall cardboard packers industry expected to gain as many countries are pushing paper packaging against plastic packaging as it is a threat to environment.

Global Cardboard Packers Market Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global cardboard packers market include Cascades Inc., DS Smith PLC, International Paper, ITC Limited, Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Packaging Corporation of America, and Fencor Packaging Group Limited. The companies are focusing on developing advanced and recycled products in order to cater the growing demand from the end users and rising environmental concerns.

