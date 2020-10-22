Packaging Tape Printing Market 2020 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

Printing on packaging tapes is used to advertise or promote company’s name on the packaging tape. These type of tapes highlight company’s logo and name and enables ease of identification and stock handling. These also makes the merchandise or product aesthetically appealing and, thus, results into easy and instant recognition of the packaged product. These tapes possess high marketing potential, ensure product distinction, enable easy product differentiation, and make the packaged product easily recognizable. Water based ink used in the packaging of products accounts for the highest revenue share of the packaging tape printing market currently.

Rise in adoption of printing technology on packaging tapes by brand owners is a major factor driving growth of the global packaging tape printing market currently. Moreover, growing demand for innovative printing styles to print packaging tapes and rising demand for aesthetic apparel are key factors fuelling growth of the global packaging tape printing market currently. Besides, growth in the packaging printing industry, rising demand for product differentiation, and technological advancements are also some of the major factors driving the market growth further. Rising printing costs, easy contamination, and evaporation of ink are among the major restraining factors for growth of the global packaging tape printing market.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth in the global packaging tape printing market in the coming years. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India are expected to witness the highest market growth. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to witness the second highest growth in the global packaging tape printing market, with Turkey being the major growth contributor to the market in the region.

Globally, the major players involved in the manufacture of printed packaging tape are Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, SIAT S.p.A, and Quad/Graphics, Xerox Corporation, among others

