Antistatic Packaging Market 2020 – Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application, Status And Forecast

Antistatic packaging is used for shipping products, which are prone to damage caused by electrostatic discharge. These bags are usually made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and have a distinctive color (silvery for metalized film, pink or black in case of polyethylene) depending on their properties. Hence, an antistatic bag is a shipping bag which cannot be affected by electrostatic discharge. Electrically, antistatic bag provides lubricity within the bag, thereby inhibiting static charge build up.

Major growth drivers for the antistatic packaging market include increasing shipments of electronic devices across the world. Antistatic packaging is mainly used for packaging of electronic devices. This increase in usage of electronic devices is being witnessed all over the world and in almost all end use sectors, such as medical and household.

Antistatic packaging market can be classified on the basis of product type into: bubble bags, polybags, foam, polytubing, peanuts, antistatic tape, and antistatic stretch wrap. The antistatic bubble bag is made up of low density polyethylene, and is available in the usual packaging form. In addition to their antistatic properties, these bags facilitate the necessary separation of parts during transportation and storage.

In terms of region, Korea, Singapore and China are the major manufacturers of electronic devices and components and, hence, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a major chunk of revenue generated in the antistatic packaging market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be respectively followed by Europe and North America (majorly, the U.S.). Meanwhile, the top electronic components and integrated circuit exporters are located in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, European countries and the U.S..

Key players in the antistatic packaging market include Edco Supply Corporation (U.S.), Miller packaging (U.S.), Desco Industries Inc. (U.K.), Dou Yee (China), Dakla Pack (Netherlands), Polyplus Packaging (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), TIP Corporation (Malaysia), Kao Chia (Taiwan), MK Master, and Advance Packaging (U.S.).

