Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Rigid plastic packaging, as the name suggests, solely involves the usage of plastic material; it has a relatively inflexible shape or form. The global rigid plastic packaging market has exhibited considerable growth during the past few years, driven by the various beneficial properties of rigid plastic packaging, such as it is light weight, supple, and durable. Besides, rigid plastic packaging keeps the goods safe for a long period of time.

Moreover, the changing lifestyle and increased consumer spending on packaged goods are factors attributed to the expected growth of the global rigid plastic packaging market over the forecast period. Due to the rising environment concerns, there has been a rise in demand for recyclable products, thus paving the way for the foray of various recycling infrastructures for plastics, which in turn is propelling growth of the market for rigid plastic packaging.

The growth witnessed in these industries, in turn, is further propelling growth of the market for rigid plastic packaging. Overall, the global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to expand at a single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

The rigid plastic packaging market is driven by the increasing demand from the food and beverages industry, which is one of the prominent end users of rigid plastic packaging. The eating habits of consumers globally are changing as the consumers are increasingly opting for packaged foods, which in turn is further driving growth of the market for rigid plastic packaging. However, the non-biodegradable properties of rigid plastic packaging have been observed to have a serious impact on the environment, which can pose as a restraint for growth of the rigid plastic packaging market over the forecast period. Hence, some manufacturers are using natural raw materials over synthetic materials for manufacturing of rigid plastic packaging types.

The global rigid plastic packaging market is anticipated to register a favorable growth during the forecast period, 2016-2026. On the basis of geography, the global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global rigid plastic packaging market are 3M, ES Plastic, ALPLA, Alto, Amcor, Bemis, Anchor Packaging, APPE, Berry Plastics, Binggrae, Faerch Plast, Dow Chemical, DS Smith, Etimex Primary Packaging, and Graham Packaging Company.

