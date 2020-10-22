Twin Blisters Packaging Market 2020 – Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis

Today, effective packaging is the most important part of product marketing. In the last decade, the manufacturing companies, from consumer to industrial goods, have significantly emphasized on effective packaging. To have a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers adopt new, innovative packaging that are appealing and receptive to consumers. Pharmaceutical and electronics industry, identified need for a new technique of packaging -where two relevant products can be packaged together for better customer service. These demands led to the introduction of twin blisters packaging. Twin blisters packaging system have dual pockets or cavities, manufactured by thermoformed plastics.

Twin blisters packaging is widely used for labelling and unit dosage of medicines. Hence mounting demand for pharmaceutical and medical products globally, is the key driver for accelerating the demand of twin blisters packaging. The sales of twin blisters packaging market also gets fueled by the increased consumer spending pattern on healthcare products. Meanwhile the electronics industry aids in driving significant demand for twin blisters packaging market.

However, capital intensive nature of twin blisters packaging and increasing environmental awareness to cease usage of plastic packaging are the limiting factors for the twin blisters packaging market. Factors such as urbanization, increased spending power, along with increase in sales of medicines, healthcare, personal care and consumer electronics products, will stimulate the demand for the twin blisters packaging market globally.

In terms of geography, the global twin blisters packaging market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific twin blisters packaging market revenue contribution to the global twin blisters packaging market is expected to be the maximum by the end of forecast period owing to increased demand of twin blisters packaging from pharmaceutical and medical industry.

Some of the key players operating globally in the twin blisters packaging industry are Valley Industries, Glossop Cartons & Print Ltd., Valley Industries, ATG Pharma, Bardes Plastics Inc, Algus Packaging Inc, Associated Fastening Products, Inc., Jonco Industries Inc., Manufacturing Solutions Group, Thermo-Pak Co. Inc., Clearwater Packaging Inc, Boone Center Inc., Lafayette Industries, Golf Additions, Blisters Inc.

