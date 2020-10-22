Gene Therapy Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global gene therapy market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of gene therapy products and new entrants planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global gene therapy market regarding leading segments based on product, application, and region.

The global gene therapy market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into Yescarta, Kymriah, Luxturna, Strimvelis, and Gendicine. In terms of application, the global market has been divided into ophthalmology, oncology, and adenosine deaminase?deficient severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID).

Global Gene Therapy market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The market revenue for each product was estimated using bottom-up approach. The revenue generated by each product and application has been calculated considering marketing approvals of the products, sales, number of patients treated, cost of products, and pattern in different regions. The bottom-up approach for determining the country market size was studied using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include different products and their applications and their cost variations in major country/region, prevalence and incidence in major countries for eligible patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and head and neck cancer. Revenues of all publicly listed market players were obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for gene therapy specific revenues by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive secondary analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Gene Therapy Market Report:

It is pertinent to note here that the global gene therapy market is consolidated and is dependent on clinincal research and development of the highest standards in order to chart growth. And, some of the players that operate the market landscape, and are into significant research projects include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, and Orchard Therapeutics Limited.

