Health Care Information Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

This report on the health care information systems market studies the current as well as future prospects of the global market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the development and commercialization of health care information systems and new entrants planning to enter the health care information systems market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global health care information systems market with respect to the leading market segments based on application, component, deployment, end-user-, and region/sub-region.

Global Health Care Information Systems market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The healthcare information systems market has progressed from being in a nascent phase in the 80s to a thriving market in recent years due to quicker adoption rates of healthcare information systems and demand for them from large as well as smaller health care organizations. Digitization of health care records has created a far more informed, innovative, and personalized care paradigm. Digitized records enable physicians to recognize warning signs for individuals who are on the edge of major health issues, thus preventing expensive treatments and hospitalizations.

Health care information technology has been shown to improve the quality to care management by enhancing disease surveillance, increasing adherence to guidelines, and decreasing medication error. The global health care information systems market has expanded rapidly over the years, and there has been a noticeable rise in adoption of health care information systems in recent times. Continued increase in the cost of health care over the last few years has forced health care institutions to adopt health care IT systems in order to cut costs. About 30% of the health care costs arise due to clinical insufficiencies. The global health care information systems market was valued at US$ 227,021.4 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 521,682.6 Mn in 2026.

Market players operating in the health care information systems market include McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Health Care Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, NextGen Health Care Information Systems, LLC, and Medidata Solutions, Inc.

