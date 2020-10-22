Automated External Defibrillators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Size, in-depth analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Automated External Defibrillators: Introduction

The automated external defibrillators market may invite great growth on the back of technological advancements and the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. An automated external defibrillator device helps in restoring the abnormalities in heart rhythm through an electric shock to the heart. The device is especially used for treating sudden cardiac arrest. It aids in increasing the survival chances of sudden cardiac arrests. The early use of automated external defibrillator devices leads to a survival rate of more than 75 percent. It is designed to identify and shock two types of abnormal heart rhythms namely Pulseless Ventricular Tachycardia (Pulseless VT) and Ventricular Fibrillation (VF).

Growing stress levels among individuals across the globe and escalation in alcohol consumption and smoking may bring a rise in demand for automated external defibrillator devices.

Sudden cardiac arrests can happen at any point in time. For instance, if a person experiences a sudden cardiac arrest at home at midnight and the emergency healthcare center is miles away from his/her home, there is a chance of fatality. But if an individual has an automated external defibrillator device at that particular moment, the threat of fatality can be eliminated. Without medical help, an electric shock from the device can assist in saving a life from a cardiac arrest. Thus, this factor can prove to be the prime growth component for the automated external defibrillators market.

Automated External Defibrillators Market: Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak may have minimal impact on the automated external defibrillators market as healthcare facilities remain open with full operating capacity. The production of automated external defibrillator devices may hit a minor roadblock due to the lockdown implementation but relaxations in lockdown guidelines are slowly assuring the commencement of manufacturing operations. Thus, the automated external defibrillators market may observe a steady increase in growth rate in the post-lockdown era.

The global automated external defibrillators market was valued at US$ 1,213.40 mn 2016 and is predicted to reach US$ 4,473.40 mn by the end of 2025. The automated external defibrillators market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 15.8% across the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Key Players of Automated External Defibrillators Market Report:

Some well-established players in the automated external defibrillators market are Nihon Kohden Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH-Member of Yuwell Group), Schiller AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiac Science Corporation, and Physio-Control Inc. (Stryker).

