Contract research organizations (CRO) Market Industry Analysis and Future Market Scenario Base on COVID 19 Impact

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Million globally in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018-2025.

Various companies operating in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market includes IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PAREXEL International Corporation, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, Charles River, ICON plc, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, WuXi AppTec, Medpace. The “Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The government initiatives to increase number of clinical trial participant as well as increasing number of clinical trials in the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and extensive competition among CROs are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

The Contract research organizations (CROs) include the services such as medicine and disease coding, project management, data entry & validation, clinical trial data management among others. The CROs by type, the dominance of clinical trials services segment attributes to the alleviation from large costs that are incurred by the companies for in-house activities, long duration of clinical trial phase, globalization of clinical trials, increasing number of drug discovery procedures, use of e-clinical facilities for data optimization, record & validation, and others.

The global CROs market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of type is segmented into early phase services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and post-approval services. Clinical trial services segment led the market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the easy availability as well as affordability. On the other hand, laboratory services are expected to grow with a rapid CAGR owing to collect, combine and report the trials data from different clinical sites.

Clinical trials comprise a long duration and can require six to seven years for successful completion. These trials includes the use of placebos with randomization, and follow up of double blinded protocols to minimize biases of the drug. According to the PAREXEL Biopharmaceutical Sourcebook (2016-17), over 60% sponsors across the globe have increased outsourcing the in-house activities, majorly in terms of drug discovery and pre-clinical trial procedures. The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the market for global CROs market over the forecast period.

