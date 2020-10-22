Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market 2020 | Global Trends, Size, Key Players, Share, Future Perspective, Emerging Technologies, by Distribution Channels, Competitive landscape and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is expected to exhibit a strong 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is profiled in detail in the report in order to provide readers with a comprehensive outlook on the key factors enabling the growth of the market, the leading players operating in the market, and the major segments likely to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Automotive acoustic engineering services refer to a suite of services related to analyzing the acoustic experience of the driver while driving the vehicle. Operating automobiles can result in many types of noises, including engine noise, braking sounds, and other sounds emanating from the various mechanical components in vehicles. These sounds can be distracting or annoying to the driver, resulting in a subpar driving experience. This has driven the demand from the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, as automotive manufacturers are increasingly focusing on enhancing driver comfort and providing a pleasurable experience to the drivers.

As the technological sophistication of automobiles has plateaued in recent years due to the rapid technological development in the automotive sector, the focus has now shifted to the finer details of automotive design, such as the driving experience. Noise, vibrations, and harshness, collectively termed as NVH, have become a major factor for automotive manufacturers, as even the smallest margins can determine whether the user enjoys the car and prefers it to other makes and models. This is likely to drive the global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market at a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

MRFR profiled key players in Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market. They are:

Autoneum, 3M, CARCOUSTICS, HEAD Acoustics GmbH, IAV, FEV, EDAG Engineering, Siemens PLM, Continental AG, Bertrandt, AVL, and Schaeffler.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, software, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of offering, the global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is segmented into physical and virtual.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chassis, powertrain, drivetrain, and interior.

On the basis of software, the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market has been segmented into vibration, simulation, calibration, and signal analysis.

On the basis of vehicle, the market is segmented into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is likely to dominate the global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market over the forecast period due to the presence of several leading market players in the region. Europe-based Players such as Continental, Bosch, Schaeffler, FEV, and HEAD, among others, are leading entities in the global automotive technological development field and are likely to play a major role in the development of automotive acoustic engineering services over the forecast period.

Europe has long been a pioneer in automotive technology, as consumers in the region have consistently preferred refined, sophisticated automotive designs over brash, loud automotive concepts. This has led to European auto manufacturers as well as tech developers focusing more and more on the finer details of automotive design, such as NVH analysis. This is likely to lead to significant growth of the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market in Europe over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also expected to play a major role in the global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market over the forecast period, with the region expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The steady rise of the automotive industry in India, Southeast Asia, and East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea has led to an increasing focus on premium, luxury cars offering a refined driving experience. The increasing disposable income of consumers in Asia Pacific is also likely to play a major role in driving the demand for premium cars in the coming years, thus driving the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market in the region.

