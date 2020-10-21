Aloe Vera Gel Market Forecast to 2027 – Aloe Farms, Aloe Laboratories, Aloe Vera Australia, Aloecorp

Aloe vera gel primarily consists of water and polysaccharides with small amounts of amino acids, lipids and sterols. The gel is extracted from the plant aloe vera which is cultivated mainly for its medicinal and skin care properties. It is a thick and short-stemmed plant which stores water in its pointed fleshy-green leaves. Recently, aloe vera has found a vast market in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries. The plant is reported to have strong laxative effects making it useful in treating constipation. It is also known to contain powerful anti-oxidants that are beneficial in inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent infection in humans. Aloe vera gel is useful in the treatment of sores and burns and thus used in many consumer products including skin lotions and ointments.

The global aloe vera gel market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing popularity and consumption of herbal cosmetics where the product is used due to its skin-revival and moisturizing effects. The increasing applications in healthcare and food and beverage industry owing to its remedial and healing properties have further fueled the growth of aloe vera gel market. However, regulatory framework for the product use and the potential harmful side effects of the product may hamper the growth of the aloe vera gel market. Nonetheless, shifting focus towards herbal and organic products is likely to offer growth opportunities for the aloe vera gel market.

The Key Players added in the market are: Aloe Farms, Aloe Laboratories, Aloe Vera Australia, Aloecorp, Herbalife International of America, Lily of the Desert, NOW Health Group, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Real Aloe Solutions, Terry Laboratories

Global Aloe Vera Gel market Geographic Scope:

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination and increment pace of the market in these districts covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Aloe Vera Gel Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Aloe Vera Gel Industry

Chapter 3 Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Aloe Vera Gel Production, Revenue (Value) by Region 2020-2027

Chapter 5 Global Aloe Vera Gel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions -2020-2027

Chapter 6 Global Aloe Vera Gel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Aloe Vera Gel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Aloe Vera Gel Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

