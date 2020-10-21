Last Mile Delivery Market to 2027 – CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEex Corporation

The last mile delivery market accounted to US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and South America regions. North America leads the last mile delivery market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The growing industrial sector such as automotive, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages industries is driving the growth of freight as well as logistics market in the North America region. The e-commerce industry has recorded robust growth, and it is possible because of the efficient and effective logistics and supply chain management.

Europe is the second largest market in the last mile delivery market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific remains at the third largest geographic segment in the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the factors which strengthen the outlook of last mile deliveries are increased interest of customers in outsourcing a more extensive range of logistics services. Along with this, continual growth in internationalization is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in Europe. Such initiatives would help the logistics service providers to introduce new solutions with advanced technologies in the last mile delivery market.

The Key Players added in the market are: CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEex Corporation, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co., XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service

Global Last Mile Delivery market Geographic Scope:

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination and increment pace of the market in these districts covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

