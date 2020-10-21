Watering Timers Market 2020 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A water timer is an electronic device that is positioned on a water line to increases or decreases the water flow with the usage of an embedded (solenoid) valve. It is utilized in conjunction with irrigation sprinklers to produce an automated or non-automated sprinkler system, capable of administering accurate amounts of water, at a regular basis.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Flexibility and control over the duration of time is one of the major factors driving the growth of the watering timers market. Moreover, adjustable water pressure settings is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the watering timers market.

Top Key Players:-

1. Alfred Krcher SE and Co. KG

2. Fiskars Brands, Inc

3. Gilmour

4. Gui Yo Industrial

5. Instapark

6. Irritrol

7. Melnor

8. Omen Corporation

9. Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

10. Rain Bird Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Watering Timers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the watering timers market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of watering timers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global watering timers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading watering timers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the watering timers market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global watering timers market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as digital water timers, analog water timers. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as indoor, outdoor

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global watering timers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The watering timers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

