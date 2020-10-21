Stick PC Market is Booming in Forthcoming Year 2020-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A stick PC is a single motherboard computer in a small elongated covering, resembling a stick that can usually be plugged in directly without high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) cable on an HDMI video port. This device possesses independent processing chips and does not rely on another computer. Once it is plugged in, it can be used as a personal computer. This HDMI-enabled, dongle-type personal computer allows travelers to work on-the-go by simply plugging it on to the television sets, which have an HDMI port.

MARKET DYNAMICS

One of the key drivers of the market includes increase in implementation of online learning methods, especially from remote locations using stick PC. Semiconductor advancement on micro-scale level and innovation of novel technologies fuel the market growth further. In addition, low-cost advantage of stick PCs and low energy consumption contribute to market development. However, the reduction of full-scale features of PCs and laptops restrains the market growth.

Top Key Players:-

1. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

2. Dell Technologies

3. Intel Corporation

4. Modecom

5. Â iBall

6. ARCHOS

7. Azulle

8. Lenovo

9. MagicStick

10. Panache DigilifeÂ

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Stick PC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Stick PC market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Stick PC market with detailed market segmentation by application, and type. The global Stick PC market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Stick PC market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Stick PC market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Stick PC market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Intel Atom Processor, and Core M Processor. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Residential, Institutional, Industrial, Defense, Healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Stick PC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Stick PC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

