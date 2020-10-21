Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development by Regions to 2027

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Automotive Usage Based Insurance report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report.

Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.

Latest market study “Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to 2027- by Technology Fitted (Smartphones, Black Box, and Dongles); and Policy Type (Pay-As-You-Drive and Pay-How-You-Drive) – Global Analysis and Forecast”. The Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is estimated to reach US$ 105.12 Bn by 2027 from US$ US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Presently, insurance providers are inclined to follow either the two routes, i.e. installation of hardware devices, where devices are equipped to the policyholders’ cars or the low-priced smartphone app route. Both of these methods of tracking information have their advantages and disadvantages, however, they are not commonly exclusive. An insurance provider might want a customer to download an app and later shift to a plug-in device.

To stay competitive in the market, the insurance providers need to build internal capability, i.e. significant investment and efforts are required to establish liaison with telematics service providers. Before selecting an appropriate method to track information, an insurance provider needs to make several considerations. Most of the insurance providers use on-board diagnostics systems, i.e. OBDII (black boxes or dongles). However, other providers offer smartphone apps that are easier to access and economical. Comparatively very few of the insurance providers offer both the hardware and smartphone app.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Vodafone Automotive Liberty Mutual Insurance Company Allianz SE TomTom Telematics Allstate Insurance Octo Telematics Metromile Siera Wireless Ingenie Service AXA SA

The global automotive usage based insurance market for the technology fitted is fragmented into smartphones, black box, dongles, and others. The black box segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance travelled, and time of the day or night the vehicle is in motion. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured which includes monitoring braking, and cornering.

This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver. The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in invasion of privacy. This may hinder the market growth to certain extent.

