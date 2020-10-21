Photo Printing Market Analysis for 2020 to 2027 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

According to our latest market study on “Photo Printing Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Prints, Wall Art, Cards, Photo Gifts, Photo Books, Calendar, and Others) Type (Film and Offset Printing, and Digital Printing); Distribution Channel (Retail, Online, and Instant Kiosk); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 14,769.9million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27,335.3million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Photo printing involves the use of paper, cards, cardboards, and articles. The growing use of smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras is leading to high-quality photo-capturing capabilities, which drives the growth of the photo printing market. Increasing demand for photo printing for decorative purposes is also influencing the growth of the market.

Factors such as the growing adoption of photo printing products and services, and increasing inclination toward variable data printing and customization are fuelling the growth of the photo printing market. The development of advanced technologies in photo printing and the availability of instant printing technologies are also fueling the photo printing market growth.

North America and Europe are currently dominating the photo printing market, together accounting for ~70% of the global market. The rising trend of `content sharing across social media platforms is indirectly affecting the growth of the photo printing market in this region. Moreover, the US and Canada report high purchase rate of mobile/portable photo printers for individual usage. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for photo printing during the forecast period on the back of the innovation in digital cameras by companies such as Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation, enabling consumers to directly print their photos on albums, merchandise, wall decor, mugs, cards, and gifts.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Fujifilm Adorama Camera Bay Photo Digitalab Nations Photo Lab Walgreens Snapfish Mpix Shutterfly Walmart Photo

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Photo Printing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Photo Printing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Photo Printing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Photo Printing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

