Smart Clothing Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Smart clothes are designed and manufactured with the integration of smart technologies to offer different functionalities to them. The growing use of smart clothing and increasing investments in the same across the healthcare, military, sports, and defense industries can influence market growth over the coming years.

Rising number of sport injuries, coupled with increased investments in the military and defense industries, would boost demand these products. High preference for body activity monitoring via sensors can further stimulate the market growth. Growing consumer awareness about fitness is likely to fuel market growth. Further, shifting athletes’ preference toward smart clothing to prevent possible injuries and boost their performance may spur market growth during the forecast period.

The impact of COVID-19 variesin different countriesacross the world due to the varying number of confirmed cases in these countries; countries with greater number of active cases and deaths have subsequently imposed stringent as well as longer lockdown periods or social isolation.

In countries such as Italy and Spain,there has been a dip in the demand for smart clothing or other services owing to notable number of COVID-19 cases. The spread of pandemic is expected to have a short-term impact on the smart clothing market. However, the smart clothing market is likely to exhibit positive growth in post-pandemic period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

AiQ Smart Clothing Carre Technologies CUTECIRCUIT Google Jabil Myontec Sensoria Siren Care Under Armour WEARABLE X

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Smart Clothing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Smart Clothing Market report.

The report segmentsthe global smart clothing market as follows:

Smart Clothing Market – by Type

Passive

Active

Ultra-Smart

Smart Clothing Market – by Product

Apparel

Footwear

Wearable Patches

Others

Smart Clothing Market – by Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

RFID

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Clothing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Clothing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Smart Clothing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Smart Clothing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Smart Clothing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Smart Clothing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

