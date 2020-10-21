Cloud-based POS Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A point-of-sale (POS) system is a computerized replacement for a cash register. The system has the ability to record and process customer orders, process credit and debit card swipes, and manage inventory.

Generally, a POS system has a personal computer as its core, which is provided with specialized Input/output devices and application specific programs. At the POS, merchants calculate the amount of purchase by customers and prepare invoices. It is the point where customers make payments for the goods they have purchased. After the payment is completed, customers are issued printed receipts of the transaction. Cloud-based POS allows for greater flexibility, improved information management, and greater data security.

A cloud-based POS market offers maximum flexibility for a variety of POS environments and the ability to communicate with all POS locations at a single instance. Generally, cloud-based systems operate on client-side hardware while using Internet infrastructure to move data back and forth with a remote server. Furthermore, cloud-based POS market helps in providing real-time transaction processing, sales, returns, and exchanges, with the flexibility to adapt to ever-changing business requirements. In addition, its failover system, Resilient POS, ensures business continuity even in the event of a dropped connection or outage.

A major driver of the cloud-based POS market is technological development in cloud computing. Clouds provide numerous computing resources that can aid organizations, whereas content management systems (CMSs) can provide the right content for the right user. Cloud-based solutions help in reducing the complexity of managing access controls and content classification and retention policies while providing monitoring, auditing, and reporting capabilities of information.

Moreover, Software as a Service (SaaS) content management systems offer a cost effective set of tools for content or document management for large as well as small and medium enterprises. Since a SaaS CMS is based on the cloud computing model, the capital expenses that are associated with traditional content management systems are eliminated. Large enterprises as well as SMEs prefer to operate their services on the cloud. Thus, the retail industry has also been enhancing POS systems using cloud computing.

The cloud-based POS market can be segmented based on component, application, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into solutions and services.

The services segment can be further divided into professional and managed services. In terms of enterprise size, the Cloud-based POS Market can be categorized into small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Based on application, the cloud-based POS market can be segmented into health care, retail & consumer goods, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, and transport & logistics.

In terms of region, the cloud-based POS market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the cloud-based POS market, due to the invention of various cloud technologies in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a lucrative region of the market due to new developments in cloud computing and significant penetration of the Internet in the region.

