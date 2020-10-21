Cystoscope Industry: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Cystoscope Market – Scope of the Report

Cystoscope is a medical device that has a thin tube with camera and a light source at the tip of device. The cystoscope is passed through the urethra into the bladder to view inside of the urinary bladder and urethra during cystoscopy. The light source at the tip of cystoscope illuminates the inside of the bladder and the camera provides real-time images on the monitor screen. The cystoscope is used to detect or diagnose, monitor, and treat causes of various urological conditions such as bleeding, urethral blockage, frequent urinary tract infection, pelvic pain, and other abnormalities of the bladder and its lining. The two main types of cystocope available in the market include rigid and flexible.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42080

Global Cystoscope Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global cystoscope market is projected to be driven by high prevalence and rise in incidences of urinary tract infections, increase in the number of prostate cancer in men, and high prevalence of urinary retention and incontinence worldwide. It is estimated that around 200 million people worldwide are affected by urinary incontinence. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. Technological advancement in the development of imaging technology such as narrow band imaging (NBI) for effectively targeting bladder tumor biopsies is expected to create potential business development opportunities during the forecast period. Olympus Corporation is the only company that offers the NBI endoscopic with light technology for targeting bladder tumor biopsies without the need of dyes or drugs.

The global cystoscope market has been broadly segmented based on product type, technology, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the global cystoscope market has been bifurcated into flexible cystoscope and rigid cystoscope. The rigid cystoscope is thin and straight telescope which has been used for many years in the urology. The rigid cystoscope segment dominated the global market; however, it is projected to lose share by the end of 2025. The flexible cystoscope is a thin, flexible pencil-shaped fiber optic telescope, which bends easily and has a maneuverable tip to pass along the curves of the urethra. Flexible telescope is widely used for the diagnosis and follow up of bladder tumors. The market for flexible cystoscope is projected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of technology, the global cystoscope market is divided into fiber optic cystoscope and video cystoscope. Traditionally, the fiber optic technology has been standard in flexible cystoscope and accounted for a key share of the global market. Video cystoscope is estimated to gain market share by the end of 2025. The end-user of cystoscope has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Cystoscope –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=42080

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Cystoscope.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenons in the global Cystoscope.

Key Players of Cystoscope Market Report:

The Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG account for leading share of the global cystoscope market. The other leading players operating in the global cystoscope market include RICHARD WOLF GMBH, Advanced Endoscopy Devices, Inc., Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH.

Buy Cystoscope Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42080<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/