Corrugated Board Packaging Market 2020 – Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook And Business Opportunities

Corrugated board packaging is an advanced packaging material developed to protect, pack, and dispatch the products. The increasing shift of the buyers towards lightweight, has encouraged the packaging sector to provide corrugated board packaging solutions in the market. It aims to explore the organized retail industry and fulfil the rising demands from the customers. Since the corrugated board is biodegradable, bio-based, and recyclable, the requirement for these boards is foreseen to project a significant growth in the corrugated board packaging market in future.

The key players operating in the global board packaging market are Kappa Group, International Paper Company, Klabin SA, Rengo Co. Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Ltd, Europac Group, Cascades Inc., Amcor Limited, Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG, and so on.

Change in customers’ preferences with respect to environmental concerns is affecting the demand positively in the global corrugated board packaging market. Because of rapid urbanization, rising adoption of a different lifestyle, food habits, and trends, the demand in processed foods sector is rising as well. This as a result, is churning the importance of high-quality food for the consumers, augering the growth of global corrugated board packaging market in future. As corrugated board packaging protects the product from moisture and survives long shipping durations. This also provides improved results to the buyers. This is another aspect to support corrugated board packaging market growth.

Regionally, North America is known for its strong financial state which makes the region to invest significantly in advanced technologies and solutions. These benefits have enabled the regional firms to have a competitive edge across the global corrugated board packaging market. In addition, the region also has the presence of huge number of manufacturers dealing in corrugated board packaging, for example, Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States), International Paper Company (United States), Sealed Air Corporation (United States), and so on.

