Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market expand at a healthy CAGR of 13.0% during the period from 2014 to 2020

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has recently published a research study on the market for europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market, estimating it to expand at a healthy CAGR of 13.0% during the period from 2014 to 2020 and reach a market value of US$42.8 bn by the end of the forecast period. The market stood at US$18.5 bn in 2013.The market report, titled “Europe Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market: – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, states that the rising geriatric population in Europe, resulting in increasing demand for regular medical assistance for hernia, cataract, and other age-related diseases, is the key factor driving this market. Ambulatory surgical services are also gaining popularity among patients on account of their cost-efficiency, supporting the market’s growth to a significant extent.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3676

The Europe market for ambulatory surgical and emergency center services has been analyzed on the basis of the type of surgical procedures in this research study. The markets for gastrointestinal surgeries, ophthalmological surgeries, orthopedics surgeries, dermatology surgeries, ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries, urological surgeries, obstetrics surgeries, vascular surgeries, general surgical procedures, pulmonary surgeries, and pain management are the key segments of this market.

Among these, the orthopedic surgeries segment has been dominating the ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market in Europe. The high cost of orthopedic surgeries and increasing incidence of arthroscopic procedures have been stimulating the market’s growth significantly. However, the ophthalmological surgeries segment is likely to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The increasing patient pool suffering from cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye-related conditions are the key driving forces behind the exceptional growth of this segment, notes the research study.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3676

According to the research report, the Europe market for ambulatory surgical and emergency center services is spread across the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe. The U.K. dominated the overall market in 2013.

Various initiatives by the U.K. government as well as several medical bodies promoting ambulatory services has boosted the ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market in the nation. However, the Rest of Europe market is projected occupy the leading position by the end of the forecast period, owing to the soaring number of ambulatory surgeries performed in this region, says the research study.

Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj, Symbion Inc., Surgery Partners, Nueterra, Medical Facilities Corp., LCA – Vision Inc., IntegraMed America Inc., Healthway Medical Group, Eifelhöhen Klinik AG, Community Health Systems Inc., and AmSurg Corp. are the major companies operating in the ambulatory and emergency center services market in Europe, states the market report.

Buy Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3676<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/