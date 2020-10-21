EVOH Films for Packaging Market 2020-2030 | Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

In the food packaging industry, utilization of materials that prolongs shelf life is vitalfor ensuring the safety of products and preservation of the taste of food. Global EVOH films for packaging market is projected to witness substantial growth due to increased demand for EVOH films in the packaging industry.

In an upcoming report on global EVOH films for packaging market, Transparency Market Research offers a detailed view of the market.The studyattempts to elucidateall the vital strategies of growth and dynamics of themarket. Italso analyzesprofiles ofthe leading companies that are operating in the global EVOH films for packaging market.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.,Coveris Holdings S.A., and Kuraray Co. Ltd are some of the names to reckon with in the global EVOH films for packaging market.

Global EVOH films forpackaging market is expected to derive traction from its widespread use in packaging industry, especially for the food and beverages to prevent contamination. The main quality of EVOH films for packaging applications is their excellentobstruction to the invasion gases, such as carbon dioxide, oxygen, and organic vapors. Such utility of EVOH films rendersthem ideal for atmosphere packaging where a specific type of atmosphere is trapped inside the package to help the food retain its freshness and quality.

Furthermore, the demand for innovative packaging solutions in the packaging industry to attract environmentallyconsciousconsumers is foreseen to further escalate the demand for EVOH films forpackaging. For instance, consumers in India are making a shift toward packaged oils from the traditional “loose oil” sold at grocery stores due to growing preference for healthy lifestyle and food safety. Typically, these oil pouches are a 5-7 layer-coextruded film, which is a combination of nylon or EVOH, tie-layer, and PE.

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to exhibit impressive growth in the global EVOH films for packaging market owing to high focus on innovation and resource efficiency in the packaging industry. Rapid strides made in e-commerce are expected to underpin attractive growth prospects of developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

