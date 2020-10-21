Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Softgel comprises a gelatin-based shell encompassing a semi-solid or liquid medication or concentrate filled inside it. Softgel capsules offer several advantages to customers, for example, easy usability, improved adequacy, and bioavailability. Enteric softgel capsules are bent to showcase critical market development during the forecast period, due to the factors like increasing adoption of enteric softgel capsules, rising demand of omega-3 supplements, development in marketing activities to increase promotion of softgel capsule products and increasing awareness of consumption of preventive medicines. The global enteric softgel capsules market is projected to witness an exceptional growth rate. New clinical trials are conducted toward softgel encapsulation of new as well as existing drugs. Enteric softgel capsules have significant opportunities to capture the market. They can also be encapsulated through automation process and do not require manual load to be re-arranged.

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global enteric softgel capsules market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into pharmaceutical and health supplements. The health supplements segment dominates the market presently and is likely to retain its leading position during the forecast period owing to the factors, such as, increase in adoption of softgel capsules, rise in awareness of nutraceutical supplements, for example, omega-3 and other vitamins, growth in geriatric population, and surge in demand for softgel-based health supplements in developing regions.

In terms of distribution channel, the global enteric softgel capsules market can be bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, supermarket stores, and online pharmacies. Among these, hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the global enteric softgel capsules market owing to the increased preference of patients to buy medicines from such pharmacies. The online pharmacy segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness of online pharmacies, boosted by increased promotional activities by online service providers and rising competition that leads them to offer medicines at competitive prices to consumers.

Key Players of Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Report:

Major players operating in the global enteric softgel capsules market include Aenova Group, BASF SE, Colorcon Inc., ProCaps Laboratories, InovoBiologic Inc., Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., Super Spectrim, Trigen Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Catalent, Inc., Fuji Capsules Co. Ltd., NOW Foods Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

