Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share, Status and Prospect 2016 – 2024

The global veterinary hematology analyzers displays a highly competitive market landscape with a few prominent players holding more than 50 percent of the market’s share, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is predicted to be highly consolidated owing to the presence of a few key players. The prominent players in the market comprise IDEXX Laboratories, URIT Medical, Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and HemoCue AB. These companies are leveraging the power of technology to increase their revenue share in the market. Moreover, they are adopting numerous growth strategies to gain a stronghold in the market.

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is expected to rise at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period which is 2016 to 2024. Growing at this pace, the market is prophesized to reach a valuation of US$1,178.9 by the end of the forecast period.

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is classified on the basis of the analysis parameter, product type, end users, and geography. Based on product type, the table top segment dominates the market. Factors such as rising outbreaks of animal diseases and minimal maintenance have contributed to the growth of this segment. It accounted for nearly 73 percent of the market’s share in 2016.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global veterinary hematology analyzers market. The growth in this region can be attributed to a rise in adoption of pets and high disposable income. Additionally, a rise in the number of veterinary clinics has contributed to the market’s growth in this region.

Need for Effective Diagnostics for Animals to Steer Growth

In recent times, there has been a rise in awareness regarding numerous animal diseases and the benefits of early diagnosis. This has played a major role in driving the global veterinary hematology analyzers market’s growth. Moreover, governments of several countries are emphasizing on research and development activities to develop effective diagnostics for animals, thereby propelling the market’s growth. In addition, technological developments and increase in demand for modern pet healthcare facilities has created growth avenues for the market.

Furthermore, a rise in the animal population has significantly driven the veterinary hematology analyzers market’s expansion. Along with this, a rise in food borne diseases and high demand for food derived from animals has stimulated the market’s growth. Moreover, a rise in demand for fully automated analyzers that offer precise and reliable results has given a major thrust to the global veterinary hematology analyzers market.

In addition to the aforementioned drivers, development of new diagnostic technologies and a rising disposable income have spurred the market’s growth. Further, initiatives taken by several prominent players in the animal health industry in terms of funding and campaigns for animal welfare has spurred the veterinary hematology analyzers market’s growth.

New Product Developments to Aid in Expanding Global Frontiers

A key player in the global veterinary hematology market Abaxis has developed VETSCAN VS2, an immunoassay and blood gas analyzer. It offers extraordinary accuracy and delivers laboratory quality results in just 12 minutes. Moreover, it offers an internal quality control that monitors the analyzer before and during every analysis to ensure accurate results. This has led to an increase in the adoption of this device in veterinary clinics and pharmaceutical companies. This development has opened several growth opportunities for the global veterinary hematology analyzers market, thereby expediting its growth.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market (Product – Table Top Analyzers (Fully Automatic Analyzers and Semi-automatic Analyzers) and Point of Care Analyzers (Cartridge Based and Direct Sample Based); Analysis Parameter – 2 Part White Blood Cell Differential, 3 Part White Blood Cell differential, 5 Part White Blood Cell Differential; End-user – Research Institutes, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Point of Care Testing, and In-house Testing) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented based on:

Product

Table Top Analyzers Fully Automatic Analyzers Semi-Automatic Analyzers

Point of Care Analyzers Cartridge Based Others (Direct Sample Based)

Analysis Parameter 2 Part WBC differential 3 Part WBC differential 5 Part WBC differential Others



End User

Research Institutes

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others (Point of care testing, in house testing)

Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



