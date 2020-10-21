Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value 2020 – 2030

Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Overview

From 2020 to 2030, the global seasonal affective disorder is set to witness new profitable avenues. It is set to chart growth at a sturdy rate, compounded annually, with massive contributions coming from the North American region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR.

Transparency Market Research notes that various factors are contributing towards the projected growth. These include growing prevalence of seasonal affective disorders, increasing research and development initiatives, and improving availability of better treatment options. It is quite notable here that a number of antipsychotic medications are being used as bipolar disorder short term treatment.

Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is quite competitive owing to its players taking active, aggressive and impactful growth strategies. The aim is to not just to carve off a higher market share but also to consolidate market position.

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Key strategies noted in the vendor landscape of the global seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market include growing research and development (R&D), and entering impactful collaborations such as partnerships and mergers.

Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The prevalence of depression and seasonal affective disorder is growing and that is leading to notable growth in demand for antipsychotic medications. Some of the reasons being this are growing cases of substance abuse, high stress situations, among others. The current condition, where a pandemic has pushed a large number of people inside their homes, with minimum human contact, is aggravating the situation. It is worth noting here that in short term treatment for bipolar disorder, aforementioned medications are used. Symptoms such as hallucinations, mania, and delusions are also seen in severe depression. Such uses and increasing prevalence are therefore fuelling notable growth in the market.

Some of the antipsychotics are used as sedatives – off label uses. These are then used to treat anxiety, agitation, and insomnia. As mood stabilizers, these play a role to relieve symptoms of mania. Increasing research and development is paving way for notable growth in the global seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market over the assessment period of the report, prepared by Transparency Market Research.

Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

The global seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market is geared to dominate regional charts over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Some of the growth trends and drivers that are supporting growth in the region include increasing cases of bipolar disorder, high awareness, good healthcare infrastructure, increasing research and development (R&D) and so on.

It is quite interesting to note here that United States of America is set to be a notable contributor to regional growth. One in five adults in the country are experience mental illness per year, notes National Alliance on Mental Illness. This demonstrates the vast potential for growth in the region for players in the seasonal affective disorder therapeutics market as for severe episodes of mania and depression, the prevalence for which is growing, hospitalization might be required, propelling growth in the market. However, high it is pertinent to note here that high growth will be noted in the Asia Pacific region.

