Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market : Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2027

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is likely to expand substantially in the years to come owing to progress made in various drug classes. The market is estimated to rise at a double-digit growth rate of 27% CAGR, over the timeframe of forecast, 2019 to 2027. The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is anticipated to acquire prominence reaching value of US$ 19.6 Bn through 2027.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) refers to a common type of eczema, which affects a large percentage of the population across the globe. Atopic dermatitis, though, can happen at any point of time in one’s life, but it generally affects children and infants. Atopic dermatitis, however, lessen its impact with age. With increased prevalence of atopic dermatitis is likely to back growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market over timeframe of assessment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, Allergan Plc., and Astellas Pharma, Inc. are some of the renowned companies found in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market.

Increased Awareness about Various Treatment Options to Boost North America Market

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market has been segmented into the major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin Africa. Region-based segmentations offer a detailed view of the market in various parts of the world.

In the global atopic dermatitis drugs market, North America is likely to offer high growth opportunity over the assessment tenure. Growth of the North America atopic dermatitis drugs market is ascribed to the awareness about available treatment options amongst the people. Canada and the U.S. is estimated to spearhead the growth of the regional market owing to early adoption of new medications, increased collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, improved healthcare infrastructure, and better reimbursement policies. All such factors combines add to the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market during the forecast timeframe.

Increased Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis to Spell Growth for the Market

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is expected to be primarily driven by the rising occurrences of atopic dermatitis drugs all over the globe. Allergy of any kind plays an important role in the life of a person with atopic dermatitis. This condition generally flares up when a person with atopic dermatitis disease is around substances that can cause allergic reactions. Mostly affecting children and infants, atopic dermatitis, is estimated to account for around 10 to 20% of those suffering from eczema, according to the data of American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is forecasted to ride high with the introduction of new treatment methods and biologics and improvement in the diagnostics technology. In addition, replacement of second-line and primary therapies along with premium-priced drugs is likely to offer ample scope of growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Atopic dermatitis drugs market (Drug Class – Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, and Biologics; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 to 2027”

The global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market is segmented based on:

Drug Class

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

PDE4 Inhibitors

Biologics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



