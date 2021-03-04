Light Field Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 14.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1822.3 Million-New Study

ReportsnReports offers a Global report on “Light Field Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 97 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Light Field Market was valued at USD 924.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,822.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 97 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 17 tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Light Field Market:

Lytro (US)

Avegant (US)

FoVI 3D (US)

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan)

OTOY (US).

Light Field Lab (US)

Holografika (Hungary) Lumii (US)

Raytrix (Germany)

Leia (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Ricoh Innovations (US)

The complete range of 3D imaging solutions includes 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. The market for 3D rendering is expected to grow significantly owing to the increased demand from the media and entertainment industry for improved imaging. The increased emphasis on virtualization software is fostering the growth of the 3D rendering market.

In 2017, the healthcare and medical vertical held the highest market share, whereas the media and entertainment vertical is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Light field market is expected to register the highest growth rate in media and entertainment vertical with high focus on auto stereoscopy. Auto stereoscopy is used for displaying stereoscopic pictures without wearing any glasses. This technology works with the help of motion parallax and wide viewing angle.

“North America held the highest market share in the light field market in 2017”

North America held the highest market share in the light field market in 2017. Organizations in North America are extensively investing in light field and 3D imaging for technological advancements to fuel the market growth. This region has been amenable toward adopting light field and 3D imaging within the companies for enhancing visualization and augmented customer experience.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1= 50%, Tier 2= 33%,and Tier 3= 17% By Designation: C-Level Executives= 50%, Directors= 33%, and Others= 17% By Region: North America= 34%, Europe= 33%, and APAC= 33%

Competitive Landscape of Light Field Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis of the Light Field Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Expansion

