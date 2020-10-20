Online Program Management Market is Surging with Improvement in Internet Infrastructure by 2027 – Keypath Education, Noodle Partners, Online Education Services, PEARSON PLC, Wiley Education

For higher education, the institutions which are focusing on developing or expanding their online programs have to make strong decision on, whether to leverage a third-party OPM organization or attempt to build and execute in-house. The online learning is capital intensive, and the culture and processes around supporting, attracting, and retaining the adult learners, differs from those needed for traditional learners. The institutions face a several of resource constraints and further venturing into online learning has considerable risk as the development of the program needs upfront investment. The public-private collaborations have the potential for reducing these complexities and enable schools to concentrate on their core operation of teaching and learning.

The global online program management market accounted for US$ 3,916.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 11,986.4 Mn by 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on Online Program Management Market

The corona virus has affected education system, globally. This has led to the closures of many universities and schools. This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges. In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online distance learning programs to teach remotely. This makes a huge opportunity for online program management service providers. However, the lack of internet connectivity and supporting infrastructure remains a challenge.

The rising adoption of technologies in the education industry is increasing the adoption of online learning programs. The adoption of online programs and courses by colleges and universities is driving the top online program management companies in the North America region. Online master’s and bachelor’s degrees are becoming popular among students in colleges and universities as several large institutions are moving toward online degree programs based on high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Enrolment for online programs is snowballing in universities as the demand for online program management is growing.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is mostly observed in North America. Few of the recent acquisitions are listed below;

2018: Wiley acquired The Learning House, Inc. This has extended companies provide online program management services including graduate and undergraduate programs, short courses, boot camps, and other for international students, professional development services for teachers, and others.

2017: 2U acquired Get Educated International Proprietary Limited. The company acquired Get Educated International Proprietary Limited. As a result, the company now manages its operations through two reportable segments.

