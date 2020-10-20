Volumetric Video Market Competitive Scenario with 25.2% of CAGR by 2027 – Growing Demand for 360° Video Content Technology in Entertainment Sector

Microsoft is one of the key player operating in the volumetric video market. The company teamed up with Hammerhead VR as well as Digital Catapult for the creation of volumetric videos as well as a 3D capture studio. Moreover, it has also collaborated with Volucap, 8th Wall Inc., and Little Star Media, Inc., to enhance its AR/VR associated product offerings. Furthermore, the company has ascended its business offerings of volumetric video through licensed partnership with Dimension Studios and Metastage. Additionally, the company is significantly investing in R&D to enhance its volumetric video technology, apart from entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Volumetric Video Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Volumetric Video market is expected to reach US$ 8,471.0 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

APAC is projected to grow at a very high pace in the volumetric video market during the forecast period. Volumetric video applications in Asian economies are expected to boom at an exponential rate owing to the increasing number of professional creative studios. Also, the volumetric video market players are focusing on launching new solutions to create volumetric videos; for instance, in November 2019, Voxon Photonics (Australia) launched the VX1 hologram table, which creates interactive 3D images that appear to be floating in the air, above a table in front of a group of people who can view these 3D images without any visual aids.

Impact of Covid-19 on Volumetric Video Market:

The 2019-20 COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had a major impact on society, public health, and the economy as a whole. Further, it has also caused chaos to the sporting calendar. In an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, several professional as well as amateur leagues across all regions and sports took the extraordinary step to suspend or postpone their sports events on the instruction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid gatherings of huge numbers of people. For instance, Union of European Football Associations announced to postpone the ‘Euro 2020’ tournament to 2021. Other events such as Chinese football’s Super League, Indian Wells tournament (US), French Open, Indian Premier League, and Formula 1, among others, are either postponed or cancelled. Postponed or cancelled events might result in a decline in revenues for the players operating in volumetric video market.

Strategic Insights

Several other players operating in the volumetric volume market are also taking initiatives such as construction of new volumetric video studios, which is driving the demand for the volumetric videos. Some of the recent key developments are mentioned below. Few of the recent acquisitions are listed below;

2019: Intel partnered with Manchester City, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC to deliver immersive experiences at the Emirates Stadium, Anfield, well as the Etihad Stadium through Intel’s True View, which transforms volumetric video data into immersive 3D replays.

2018: VoluCap unveiled a volumetric video capture studio located in Berlin.

2018: Intel unveiled an advanced studio precisely for the production of large-scale, volumetric content for immersive media

