Document Analysis Market 2020: Demand for Gathering Meaningful Insights from Unstructured Data is Emerging & BFSI Sector to Continue Stimulate the Demand

Document analysis market is bolstered by numerous factors, such as rising initiatives to digitalize content across diverse enterprises as well as growing adoption of cloud document analysis solutions. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automated tools in the work processes by the SMEs, particularly in developing economies, is offering lucrative opportunities to the document analysis market.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Document Analysis Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Document Analysis market is expected to reach US$ 8,023.6. Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Key findings of the study:

The growing penetration of automated enterprise software and solutions for achieving operational efficiency is gaining momentum. Currently, the North America leads the global market with 37% of the market share followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as adoption of digital transformation, automated tools, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the software, are propelling the growth of the market. End-user industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, and government based leading market players across the different region have attributed in the solution popularity.

For instance, the strong presence of manufacturing and BFSI sector in China and India respectively have witnessed substantial demand for robust and efficient document analysis tool in the past few years which is likely to drive the document analysis market. Some of the major companies such as IBM Corporation, Automation Anywhere Antworks, among others are focusing on offering advanced document analysis solutions. The industries in the developing countries are heavily emphasizing on reducing staff-hours to analyze unstructured data and feed the same to the final destination. Pertaining to this, the end-users in the above-mentioned developing countries are continuously investing in procuring document analysis software, which is expected to catalyze the growth of the market. Also, growth in the number of SMEs in the developing countries is acting as a key growth opportunity for the market players operating in document analysis market.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition strategy is commonly adopted by companies in document analysis market to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy in document analysis market is mostly observed in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The players present in the document analysis market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally. Few of the recent acquisitions in document analysis market are listed below.

2019: Blue Prism announced an extended partnership with IBM. The partnership integrates three core capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Automation, with Blue Prism’s digital workforce. Specific IBM Cloud Pak for Automation capabilities consist business automation content analyzer – an AI-powered data capture facility to extract and organize data from unstructured content, requiring minimal document training.

2019: Automation Anywhere has declared advances to its IQ Bot, designed to accelerate intelligent automation to aid in intelligent document processing. The new version of IQ Bot, offers both via the cloud and on premises, expands AI-driven document processing capabilities seamlessly to almost any user and most businesses anywhere in the world.

