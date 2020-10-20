Tax Software Market 2020: Increase in Digitization Fuelling Overall Growth of Tax Systems

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Tax Software Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global tax software market is expected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Since the last few years, the tax software market is receiving high momentum throughout the globe. Due to the advent of digitalization across regions, companies are adopting advanced technologies for reducing manual business process and implementing automated process for increasing productivity and achieving efficient business outcomes. Owing to the internet and various platforms, such as desktop and smartphone, there is no need for individuals to visit a Tax Office; they can file a tax return and make a tax payment remotely. End users such as commercial enterprises and individuals are adopting tax software as it automates tax processes and reduces the manual efforts of computing tax. The software allows registering the information of the taxpayer, and it is then automatically entered into tax returns; it also enables automatic calculation.

Impact of COVID-19 on Tax Software Market

COVID-19 pandemic is affecting various industries in the North America region, including the software industry and directly impacting IT and tech spending. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, owing to COVID-19 impact, the US would experience contraction in GDP in the second quarter. Further, as per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAS), foreign direct investment (FDI) flows could fall between 5% and 15% to their lowest levels since the 2008–2009 financial crisis. In March 2020, President Donald Trump of the US signed a law in order to offer relief for the taxpayers in the US, which is hugely impacted by COVID-19. The COVID-19 law, namely, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act or H.R. 6201, comprises relief for self-employed, businesses, and individuals. As coronavirus is negatively impacting various industries, it is also affecting the tax industry in the North America region. The coronavirus outbreak will have a limited short-term impact on the market. The short-term effect of coronavirus would not affect the recovery of overall sales in the tax industry in 2020; this is mainly because of the continued promotion of tax information by various companies in the region.

Growing digitalization is propelling the growth of the tax software market

The digital revolution across the world presents huge opportunity aspects for businesses to utilize digital services and automation to modify their Product Types and traditional processes in order to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Digital transformation or automation in the businesses is the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and Product Types. Enhanced operational efficiency, end-to-end business process optimization, and reduction of cost and human errors are among the major factors driving the growth of digital transformation in tax systems.

Strategic Insights

Strategy and Business Planning is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is mostly observed in Europe. Few of the recent partnerships are listed below;

2019: EY announced Tax partnership with Thomson Reuters.

2019: Vertex announced Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

2019: Vertex announced partnership with Insite Software

