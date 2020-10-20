Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Heat Pump Market

Heat Pump Market: Overview

Growing urbanization along with upgraded living standards is leading the wagon of the heat pump market toward growth. These factors may prove the prime contributors to the growth of the heat pump market across the forecast period of 2019-2028. A heat pump is a device that assists in transferring heat from a colder area to a hotter area with the help of mechanical energy. Advantages like low maintenance, reduced operational costs, and superior safety are some of the extravagant features that aid in increasing the growth rate of the heat pump market.

The need for renewable energy resources due to the increase in environmental concerns across the globe is bringing the heat pump market closer toward impressive growth. An increase in carbon emissions and fluctuation in energy prices are prompting individuals to embrace renewable heat sources. Furthermore, the energy consumption in the residential and industrial sectors is high and this may lead to the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. This will help in energy saving and will eventually bring a rise in the growth rate of the heat pump market.

This upcoming report on the heat pump market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the heat pump market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the heat pump market.

Heat Pump Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The heat pump market is a hybrid market comprising both local and international players. The players in the heat pump market are consistently engaged in research and development activities as well as the distribution of the products. Heavy investment in the creation of innovative products to be on the positive side of the growth is influencing the heat pump market greatly. Mergers and acquisitions are a common sight in the heat pump market. Joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships form the foundation for the growth of the heat pump market. Some key players in the heat pump market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin, Bosch Thermatechnology, Valliant Group, and Glen Dimplex.

The Asociación de Fabricantes de Equipos de Climatización (AFEC) has decided to collaborate with Spain’s electricity providers to promote heat pumps. Such activities help in attracting attention toward heat pumps, thus, bringing a rise in growth statistics.

Panasonic recently acquired Kauko Oy’s heat pump business unit to strengthen its position in the heat pump market.

Heat Pump Market: Key Trends

Government support is proving to be a knight in the shining armor for the increase in the growth of the heat pump market. Increasing participation of government across numerous countries for promoting the use of renewable energy sources is inviting good growth opportunities for the heat pump market. The European Union’s ‘Green Deal’ initiative is a classic instance. In addition, the ability of

heat pumps to offer heating and cooling capabilities with increased efficiency will further help in boosting the growth rate of the heat pump market.

Heat Pump Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geographical parameters, the heat pump market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America. The heat pump market is gaining considerable momentum across North America due to increased demand in heat pump installations. Asia Pacific is also expected to cement its position firmly within the heat pump market due to a rise in urbanization and the launch of energy-efficiency policies by the governments in the region. Europe also expects to record a stable growth rate due to the announcement of visionary projects for the promotion of renewable energy.

