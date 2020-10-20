Huge Demand For Metering ICs Market By 2020- 2027 With Key Players Like Cirrus Logic, Inc., ICDC Pty Ltd., Maxim

The Metering ICs Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Metering ICs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Metering ICs are specifically designed to meet the requirements of next-generation smart meter architectures. It is deployed in energy meters that help the energy meter to calculate the amount of energy consumed. Rising demand for an accurate, reliable, and cost-effective product for energy measurement is anticipating the growth of the metering ICs market. Moreover, the rising use of smart meter for the measurement of electricity, gas, and water for real-time reporting of energy consumption that enables the consumer to reduce the wastage of electricity and lower the expenses. This factor is also triggering the growth of the metering ICs market.

Top Key Players:-Analog Devices, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Inc., ICDC Pty Ltd. (SAMES), Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silergy Corp, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The rising use of metering ICs in smart appliances, smart homes, industrial, power monitors for servers, wireless communication, and among other applications is the major driving factor for the growth of the metering ICs market. Further, growing government regulations for energy utilization and rising use of metering ICs in smart appliances due to the emergence of renewable energy sources, and demand for customized services to manage assets cost-effectively which positively impacting the growth of the metering ICs market.

The global metering ICs market is segmented on the basis of function, type, application. On the basis of function the market is segmented as apparent energy (kVA), active energy (kWh), RMS energy, reactive energy (kVAR). On the basis of type the market is segmented as single-channel, multi-channel. On the basis of application the market is segmented as industrial, smart appliances, smart homes, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Metering ICs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Metering ICs market in these regions.

