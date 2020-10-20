Locomotive Market to Touch USD 5 Billion at 3.5% CAGR by 2025 – Industry Size, Global Trends, Analysis by Top Leading Companies, Comprehensive Growth, Covid19 Impact and Forecast to2025

Market Analysis

The global locomotive market is anticipated to touch USD 5 billion at a 3.5% CAGR between 2018- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A locomotive, simply put, is a rail transport vehicle that is powered by steam, electricity, and diesel to haul railroad car on tracks, or pulling a train. Some of its components comprise alternator, traction motor, inverter, rectifier, and others. It works on different technologies such as SiC module, GTO thyristor, and IGBT module.

Various factors are propelling the global locomotive market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the expansion of rail network infrastructure, environmental sustainability, increasing urbanization, growth in industrialization, and demand for energy-efficient rolling stock. Additional factors adding market growth include improving economies of developing countries, growing population, growing mining and industrial activities, and technological upgrades in locomotives such as data-driven maintenance services and e-mobility technology.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 15% -20% Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1889

On the contrary, the complex nature of components, high components cost, and high initial investments are factors that may limit the global locomotive market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought the market to a standstill. Its rapid spread has urged governments to take strict measures. Owing to the bans in travel, the locomotive business is likely to be a big hit in the upcoming years.

MRFR Profiled Key Global Locomotive Market Players. They are:

Bombardier Transportation (Canada), Stadler Rail (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), EMD Caterpillar (US), Transmashholding (Russia), GE Transportation (US), Alstom S.A (France), Siemens AG (Germany), AEG Power Solutions (Germany), and Corporation Limited (China).

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global locomotive market report based on technology, component, and type.

By type, the global locomotive market is segmented into electric, diesel, and others. Of these, the electric segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By component, the global locomotive market is segmented into alternator, traction motor, inverter, rectifier, and others. Of these, the rectifier segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the global locomotive market is segmented into SiC module, GTO thyristor, and IGBT module. Of these, the IGBT module segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global locomotive market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. Improving socio-economic conditions in Japan, India, and China, a huge potential consumer base, rising urbanization, expanding rail network, and growing population growth is adding to the global locomotive market growth in the region. Japan, China, and India have the maximum share in the market.

The global locomotive market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The presence of top market players, heavy industrialization, stable economy, advanced technology, and increasing expenditure made by the government to expand and modernize the rail network are factors that are adding to the global locomotive market growth in the region.

The global locomotive market in Europe is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. The presence of many large scale manufacturers coupled with the region being the largest market for rail products are adding market growth.

The global locomotive market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for power & conversion systems, robust economic growth, and the rising number of rail infrastructural projects are adding to the global locomotive market growth in the region.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2025?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1889

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Technology

Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Market Trends

5Global Locomotive Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diesel Locomotive

5.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2025

5.2.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2025

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Locomotive Market, By Region, 2017–2025

Table 2 North America: Locomotive Market, By Country, 2017–2025

Table 3 Europe: Locomotive Market, By Country, 2017–2025

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Locomotive Market, By Country, 2017–2025

Table 5 RoW: Locomotive Market, By Region, 2017–2025

Table 6 Global Locomotive Market, By Type, By Regions, 2017–2025

Table 7 North America: Locomotive Market, By Type, By Country, 2017–2025

Table 8 Europe: Locomotive Market, By Type, By Country, 2017–2025

Table 9 Asia-Pacific: Locomotive Market, By Type, By Country, 2017–2025

Table 10 RoW: Locomotive Market, By Type, By Region, 2017–2025

Browse Complete Report – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/locomotive-market-1889

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/locomotive-market-1889