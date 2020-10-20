Continuous variable transmission Market | Business Trends, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Size, Industry Profit Growth, Top Key Players and Regional Study 2023

Market Synopsis The global study containing details of the continuous variable transmission market reveals a possibility of the market achieving better growth during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Market Research Future (MRFR) analysts reveal that the market can also achieve a substantial valuation during this time. Among its major market drivers, the rising sale of automotive, implementation of stringent emission norms, demand for the better driving experience, increasing fuel efficiency, improved acceleration techniques, and others are expected to bolster the continuous variable transmission market growth.

Punch Powertrain, Toyota Motors, BorgWarner, Jatco, Aisin Seiki, Efficient Drivetrains, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hunan Jianglu & Rongda, Folsom Technologies

Segmentation:

The global continuous variable transmission market study includes a segmentation comprising type and fuel. This study also relies much on data that have been filtered using scientific methods and standard parameters.

By type, the global report on the continuous variable transmission market includes hydrostatic, cone, torodial, variable diameter, and variable geometry.

By fuel, the market study of the continuous variable transmission market includes gasoline, diesel, and hybrid—the rise in intake of hybrid cars due to eco-friendly approaches to spur the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe, with better rules to maintain the environmental norms, are expected to boost the continuous variable transmission market growth. These two regions also have several prominent automotive brands, which influence the market growth by spurring the intake of the product. In North America, better investment supports the easy incorporation of latest technologies, and enhance infrastructure is expected to provide thrust to the market. Asia Pacific will also register strong growth due to the burgeoning automotive sector.

International, and Hyundai Motor are some of the names influencing the global continuous variable transmission market using their strategic mechanisms. MRFR analysts recorded moves made in the past few years to get a complete picture of the market and understand how the flow of the market will benefit from these changes. Most of these techniques include procedures like merger, innovation, research funding, tie-up, acquisition, and others.

Industry News:

In May 2020, Punch Powertrain announced that it had produced the 3 millionth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) in its production facility situated in Nanjing, China. The company had started operating in 1991 and since then, its top-notch CVT technology became a part of over 100 different car models across the world. These models are a part of 36 global car brands. At present, the company has a huge market in China and other Asian countries. Punch Powertrain’s CVT portfolio also indicates that the company has enjoyed a reputation for developing robust and cost-efficient transmission solutions. These can be tailored to fit the market needs.

In August 2020, Subaru of America, Inc. announced the pricing for the 2021 Forester compact SUV, one of the popular models the company has in its arsenal. The fifth-generation Forester is getting lauded for capability, most space, features, and safety technology and is by far the best among the lot. The 2021 Forester will come in five trim levels Premium, Sport, Base, Limited, and Touring. All Forester models have a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine along with a Lineartronic® CVT and an excellent Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global automotive sector witnessed a heavy slump in production due to various issues, which indirectly affected the global continuous variable transmission market. However, the market is gaining its foothold as countries have relaxed lockdowns and production has started.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2022?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

