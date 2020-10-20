Microcontroller Embedded Systems Market 2020 | Growth, Size, Regional Classification, Industry News, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Global Scenario and Forecast to 2027

Market Synopsis Market Research Future (MRFR) report on the global microcontroller embedded systems market is a detailed assessment that offers a thorough overview of the industry. The report covers the COVID-19 overview of the global microcontroller embedded systems market and provides a comprehensive description of market segments, current trends, growth projections, and market challenges from 2019 to 2027 (forecast period) to determine business opportunities.

Microcontrollers are a small computer integrated into a single circuit and includes a core processor, memory, and some programmable input and output peripherals. This market has seen enormous opportunities as the percentage of consumption of electronic products keeps increasing. Automotive is the largest market for microcontroller embedded systems, and, as this industry has expanded over the last decade, demand for microcontroller embedded systems has increased.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for automatically controlled products and services, such as automobile control systems, medical devices, remote controls, power toys, and office machines, is primarily driving the microcontroller embedded systems market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, factors such as less flexibility, since all components are integrated into a single chip, and restricted performance since the size of the memory is constrained by what can be accommodated on the chip, are expected to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

In the sense of IoT, microcontroller embedded systems are economical and popular due to numerous applications such as data collection, sensing, and actuating the physical world as edge devices. Such applications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

MRFR Profiled Key Global Microcontroller Embedded Systems Market Players. They are:

Altera Corporation (US), Atmel Corporation (US), ARM Holdings (UK), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) among others.

Market Segmentation

For a better understanding of the report, the global microcontroller embedded systems have been segmented on the basis of scale, type, and applications.

Based on the scale, the global microcontroller embedded systems have been segmented into small scale embedded system, medium scale embedded system, and large scale embedded system.

Based on type, the global microcontroller embedded systems have been segmented into software and hardware. The hardware segment had the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Many of the main components of embedded hardware include microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog to digital signal processors, digital to analog signal processors, high-pass filters, low-pass filters, sensors, and print circuits. They are used for application specific tasks.

Based on application, the global microcontroller embedded systems have been segmented into automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global microcontroller embedded systems have been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East& Africa.

North America is currently leading the market for microcontroller embedded systems. Growth in the IoT in the US and Canada is helping the microcontroller embedded system market and is projected to hit significant market size in North America during the forecast period with a robust CAGR.

Europe is the second-largest market as countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are some of the countries that come under the umbrella of developed countries that have a significant consumption-rate microcontroller embedded systems.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region. Various factors, such as the growing penetration of smartphones, the trend in smart home applications, and the development of industrial and healthcare infrastructure, are expected to fuel the growth of the region’s microcontroller embedded system market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2022?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL MICROCONTROLLER EMBEDDED SYSTEMS MARKET: BY PRODUCT

1.3.2 GLOBAL MICROCONTROLLER EMBEDDED SYSTEMS MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCHPT

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

